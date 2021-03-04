Author's free Zoom event on Willesden Junction poetry project

Published: 11:47 AM March 4, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM March 4, 2021

A Willesden Junction poetry project is the theme of a Harlesden's author's free talk.

Rose Rouse gathered local poets and created BeWILDering, a collection of their work celebrating Willesden Junction.

The author is doing a free online talk organised by Brent Culture Service, Willesden Junction - Bleak or Beautiful?, on March 25 at 2.30pm.

In November 2019, Rose was awarded a grant by the Brent 2020 Culture Fund to create the WJP and a book of poems with illustrations.

Keira Rathbone, an artist who makes images with the keys of her old Imperial typewriter, did the illustrations.

“In this talk, I will look at whether the Willesden Junction Poetry residency discovered that the station was bleak or beautiful as well as the different perspectives of the poets," said Rose.

"I will be joined by Nick Moss and Sue Saunders who will be reading their poems and talking about our book BeWILDering plus the adventures we had at Willesden Junction last year."

For tickets to the Zoom event, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/d/online/willesden-junction/

To download the book visit www.brent2020.co.uk/whats-happening/programmes/culture-fund/bewildering-by-willesden-junction-poets/