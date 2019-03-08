Search

Primary school children across Brent celebrate World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 15:41 08 March 2019

A special assembly to celebrate World Book Day at Wilberforce Primary School. PIcture: Brunel Johnson

@brunels_world

Primary children across Brent had the day put aside for some fun literary activities.

Pupils dressed up as their favourite characters, or not at all if they chose, as part of World Book Day on Thursday.

Special activities were put on at Wilberforce Primary School, in Beethoven Street, Queen’s Park.

Kathryn Raney, the school’s English lead said: “I have the absolute pleasure of sharing my passion for reading with children across the school and this has helped cultivate a generation of students who love reading – be that brand new books, favourite classics or extracts from newspaper s. It is a privilege to share these adventures with our pupils as well as nurturing essential communication skills.”

Young Ieva Savicaite was the only child to send in a picture of herself following a shout-out by this paper on Facebook.

The Leopold Primary School pupil sparkled as Veruca Salt from Roald Dhal’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Meanwhile at Wembley Library, in Wembley Park, Chimene Suleyman and Nikesh Shukla, editors of The Good Immigrant, spoke to pupils from Chalkhill Primary School about the themes of immigration and identity the book explores,

The pupils were then asked to take part in a story telling exercise about how they would welcome a fictional new classmate who has just moved to the area, what challenges they might face and how they might help them to fit in.

ames Saunders, chief operating officer of Quintain, which hosted the event, said:“We’re delighted to bring Nikesh and Chimene to Wembley Park this World Book Day for this special event.

The Good Immigrant contains essays by black, Asian, and minority ethnic writers, poets, journalists and artists examining race, identity and culture.

