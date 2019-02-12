World Book Day: Preston Manor staff in Wembley dress up for lessons

Preston Manor School staff getting into the spirit of World Book Day. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

Teachers had as much fun as pupils when it came to dressing up for World Book Day in Brent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Science teacher Kiran Iqbal selling literary-inspired cakes in the staff room on World Book Day. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Science teacher Kiran Iqbal selling literary-inspired cakes in the staff room on World Book Day. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

While primary schools across the borough marked the literary day, staff at Preston Manor School in Wembley went one step further, quizzing their pupils instead.

One year 8 student at the Carlton Avenue East secondary school said: “We love seeing our teachers dressed up as book characters. It’s fun to guess who they are!”

On this special Thursday PE was taught by the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, Maths by Dumbledore and Biology by a Shakespearean fool.

A year 10 student added: “World Book Day reminds us of the importance of reading and allows us to have conversations about reading with all our teachers-not just our English teachers.”

Staff enjoying World Book Day at Preston Manor School Staff enjoying World Book Day at Preston Manor School

The day was put aside to honour reading with a “decorate your door” competition where they dressed their classroom doors with their favourite book covers, a ‘drop everything and read session’ across the whole school and a range of workshops in the library.

As well as dressing up, staff also took part in a Book Bake where they brought in cakes named after their favourite literary characters.

Sanum Khan, English teacher and literacy coordinator said: “As an all-through school, we work really hard as a community to bring books alive for our students. We want them to realise that reading for pleasure is vital for our wellbeing, for our vocabulary development and to enrich our lives in all areas.

She added: “Staff go all out for World Book Day with amazing costumes as we want our students to see that we aren’t just about our academic subjects - we have broader interests and want our students to aspire to have their own. It is truly an out-of-the-ordinary day for us and the students and so that’s why we make all the effort.

“It is easily the social highlight of the school’s calendar.

“Why should primary schools have all the fun?!”