Report looks into gender, disability and ethnicity pay gaps in council

Published: 2:18 PM March 17, 2021

The gender pay gap among Brent Council staff is closing, but female employees are still paid less than their male counterparts overall.

A report presented to the council’s general purposes committee on March 15 showed in 2019/20, on average, women were paid 5.7 per cent less than men.

The gap has been decreasing in recent years – last year it stood at 7.2pc, while in 2017/18 it was 8.2pc.

According to the report, the reason for the overall gap could stem from a higher proportion of women being in middle-lower and lower pay quartiles.

The fact more men are entering lower pay grades, while the number of women in the top-earning category remains consistent, could explain why the gap is shrinking.

There is also an ethnicity pay gap, with those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities paid 16.5pc less on average than their white colleagues.

This is a minor widening (0.1pc) from 2018/19 – the report suggested the overall value of pay to BAME staff has stayed roughly the same despite more members of these groups entering the highest-paid quartile.

The latest data also showed that council staff with disabilities receive 1.7pc less, on average, than those without.

Again, this represented an increase – the gap was just one per cent the year before – which the council put down to a decrease in the number of employees with disabilities earning the top salaries.

Martin Williams, head of human resources at Brent Council, acknowledged there is still room for improvement in terms of addressing pay gaps, which he described as “a work in progress”.

But he suggested Brent was “ahead of the game” when compared with other local authorities and that it was committed to eradicating any differences.

Cllr Shama Tatler, lead for property, planning, and regeneration at Brent Council, agreed the data in the latest report was “promising”.

However, she said there should still be a push for more women in the higher-pay quartiles, where they remain underrepresented.

The council has urged its employees to disclose as much information as possible around gender, ethnicity and any disabilities to help it achieve “more detailed analysis and meaningful proposals”.

It also intends to “raise awareness of unconscious bias” among staff with training starting at corporate and middle management levels.