Woman taken to hospital after fire rips through Harlesden flat

Firefighters tackle a fire in a converted house in Oldfield Road, Harlesden - Credit: David Nathan

A woman was taken to hospital following a blaze in Harlesden.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Oldfield Road at 7.25pm yesterday (March 10).

Part of the ground floor, first floor and loft of a terraced house converted into flats were alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

One woman left the building before LFB arrived and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews.

An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a hazardous area response team.

"A person was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital."

Station Cmdr Peter Johnson said: "Crews carried out a search of the property and worked quickly to bring the fire under control."

Street closures were in place as firefighters remained at the scene damping down, which caused some delays.

The fire was under control by 8.30pm.

Fire crews from Willesden, Park Royal, North Kensington, Wembley and surrounding stations attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.