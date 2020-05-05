Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Two people have been charged and a teenager bailed after a woman was stabbed in Neasden.

Police were called to Lawrence Way at 11.30pm on Saturday (May 2) to reports of a street fight.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab and slash injuries. Her condition is not life threatening, said Scotland Yard.

Mary Carmel McMahon, 32, of Lawrence Way, has been charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

She is appearing in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

Ciaran Jones, 32, of Burns Road, Harlesden, was charged with attempted GBH with intent.

He is appearing in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.

A 13-year-old girl has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early June.

This follows an investigation by detectives from North West CID