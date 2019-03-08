Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woman's body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

PUBLISHED: 21:55 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 15 May 2019

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

A woman body's has been found by specialist fire crews following a warehouse blaze in Neasden.

Fire crews battling the fire in a two-storey derelict warehouse on the North Circular Road took four hours to bring it under control after they were called in the early hours of this morning.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) search and rescue crews used specialist equipment and found the woman's body inside the building.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews were called just after 2.30am with police called shortly before 3am.

Seventeen people were evacuated from neigbouring properties as a precaution.

You may also want to watch:

Ten fire engines and around 70 crew from Willesden, Park Royal, Hendon, Wembley, Stanmore and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.

They had the fire under control by 6.22am.

A police spokesperson said: "It is thought that the warehouse is not currently in use.

Officers attended with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service colleagues.

"The body of a woman was found; she was pronounced dead at the scene."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman’s body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Primary school in Wembley sets up Elsley Farm complete with sheep, chickens and guinea pigs

Elsley Primary School pupils look at lambs that have come to stay over the summer term

Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: ‘It’ll pit us against each other’

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Woman’s body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Primary school in Wembley sets up Elsley Farm complete with sheep, chickens and guinea pigs

Elsley Primary School pupils look at lambs that have come to stay over the summer term

Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: ‘It’ll pit us against each other’

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Former QPR star Allen wants club to be patient with Warburton

Mark Warburton was named the new Queens Park Rangers boss on a two-year deal last week (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cricket: Rayner delighted with Middlesex rewards

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

Cricket: Rayner haul helps Middlesex take control

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

Boxing: Powerday Hooks hope for gr-eight weekend at National finals

Powerday Hooks youngsters James Nuttall, Jamie Barrett, Nathan BArrett and Tony O'Donnell celebrate with coach Steve Newland

Wembley fire fighters come to the rescue of five trapped kittens

Wembley fire crews rescued five trapped kittens. Picture: @LFB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists