Woman's body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

Picture: @LondonFire

A woman body's has been found by specialist fire crews following a warehouse blaze in Neasden.

Fire crews battling the fire in a two-storey derelict warehouse on the North Circular Road took four hours to bring it under control after they were called in the early hours of this morning.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) search and rescue crews used specialist equipment and found the woman's body inside the building.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews were called just after 2.30am with police called shortly before 3am.

Seventeen people were evacuated from neigbouring properties as a precaution.

Ten fire engines and around 70 crew from Willesden, Park Royal, Hendon, Wembley, Stanmore and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.

They had the fire under control by 6.22am.

A police spokesperson said: "It is thought that the warehouse is not currently in use.

Officers attended with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service colleagues.

"The body of a woman was found; she was pronounced dead at the scene."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.