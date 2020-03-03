Search

Woman knocked down by police car in Harlesden has no 'life-threatening or life-changing' injuries

PUBLISHED: 12:23 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 03 March 2020

A woman was knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call. Picture: Met Police

A woman was knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A woman is stable in hospital after being knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call in Harlesden.

London Ambulance crews were called to Craven Park Road just after 11.30am on Monday after a police car collided with a pedestrian.

The police car was responding to an emergency call, Scotland Yard said.

A woman, aged about 60-years-old, suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Her injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing," a spokesperson said.

Officers from the traffic squad attended the scene.

Road closures were in place but have now reopened.

