Woman knocked down by police car in Harlesden has no 'life-threatening or life-changing' injuries
PUBLISHED: 12:23 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 03 March 2020
Archant
A woman is stable in hospital after being knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call in Harlesden.
London Ambulance crews were called to Craven Park Road just after 11.30am on Monday after a police car collided with a pedestrian.
The police car was responding to an emergency call, Scotland Yard said.
A woman, aged about 60-years-old, suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Her injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing," a spokesperson said.
Officers from the traffic squad attended the scene.
Road closures were in place but have now reopened.