Woman dies following Northwick Park bedsit blaze

A woman has died following a bedsit fire in Northwick Park.

Fire crews were called just before 9.30am on Saturday (June 20) to a blaze at a block of flats on Nightingale Avenue.

A bedsit on the first floor of the building was destroyed by flames, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Around 50 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Firefighters rescued one man via an internal staircase who was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Sadly, one woman died at the scene.”

The fire was under control by 11.20am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Wembley, Harrow and Northolt fire stations attended the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.