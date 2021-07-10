Murder charge after Wembley woman found dead in Devon

Published: 9:19 AM July 10, 2021

Police have charged a 36-year-old woman with the murder of a Wembley woman who was found dead in Devon.

The body of Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was found in Bennett Road in Salcombe on Sunday June 27.

Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday (July 10).

The victim, known to friends as Deborah, had been reported missing from her home in London on Friday June 11. Her death was initially treated as unexplained with enquiries led by Devon and Cornwall Police.

A post-mortem examination took place at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on June 28 but a cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

On Tuesday July 6, further enquiries undertaken by Devon and Cornwall Police in Devon and the London area led to a murder investigation being launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Crime scenes remain in place at two residential premises in North West London and at woodland in South Devon. Police searches are likely to continue over the coming days.

Mee was originally from Malaysia but had been living in Wembley for over 30 years. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.