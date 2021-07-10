News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Murder charge after Wembley woman found dead in Devon

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 9:19 AM July 10, 2021   
Mee Kuen Chong

Mee Kuen Chong - Credit: Met Police

Police have charged a 36-year-old woman with the murder of a Wembley woman who was found dead in Devon.

The body of Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was found in Bennett Road in Salcombe on Sunday June 27.

Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday (July 10).

The victim, known to friends as Deborah, had been reported missing from her home in London on Friday June 11. Her death was initially treated as unexplained with enquiries led by Devon and Cornwall Police.

A post-mortem examination took place at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on June 28 but a cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

On Tuesday July 6, further enquiries undertaken by Devon and Cornwall Police in Devon and the London area led to a murder investigation being launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Crime scenes remain in place at two residential premises in North West London and at woodland in South Devon. Police searches are likely to continue over the coming days.

Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus cases rise in Brent by 61.8% in the last week
  2. 2 Murder charge after Wembley woman found dead in Devon
  3. 3 Amazing pictures as crowds return to Wembley for England win over Denmark
  1. 4 Kilburn woman arrested on suspicion of Wembley pensioner's murder
  2. 5 Man charged with murder of Justin Bello in Neasden
  3. 6 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
  4. 7 Survey finds most will still wear a mask and avoid handshakes after July 19
  5. 8 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
  6. 9 Man charged with sending 'offensive' message to Brent MP Dawn Butler
  7. 10 Road closures and crowds as Euro 2020 returns to Wembley

Mee was originally from Malaysia but had been living in Wembley for over 30 years. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Wembley News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man was stabbed in St Alban's Road in Harlesden

Knife Crime

Man stabbed in Harlesden rushed to hospital

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks and road closures for the week commencing June 28.

Traffic and rail disruption in Brent for the week from July 5

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Danyal Hussein, 19, was found guilty of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a senseless attack

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two adored sisters in Kingsbury park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Andre Sinclair, Ashley King, 23, and Layla DaSilva, carried out a string of violent robberies

Gun crime

Brent trio jailed after string of violent watch robberies in Childs Hill

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon