Published: 12:43 PM April 19, 2021

A woman and child were taken to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning following a leak in Harlesden. - Credit: LFB

A woman and child were taken to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning following a leak in Harlesden.

Firefighters were called to a flat in the High Street at 12.55am this morning (April 19).

As well as the woman and child, 15 other residents were evacuated by fire crews who set up a 25m cordon as a precaution.

A gas engineer had detected elevated readings of gas and carbon monoxide and crews confirmed this when they arrived, London Fire Brigade said.

They isolated the gas supply and ventilated the property.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters then carried out a sweep of the building and confirmed no further elevated readings were found on their detection equipment.

The woman and a child were taken to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

A LFB spokesperson said: “You can't taste, see or smell CO fumes, but it can kill in minutes.

"It's really important to fit a CO alarm in all rooms containing fuel burning appliances, ensuring that the alarm is able to be heard throughout your home.

"When sleeping, it is important that your alarm would wake you if it sounds.

"It’s also a good idea to familiarise yourself with the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, and learn what to do if you suspect someone may be affected.”

The Brigade was called at 12.54am and left around 3.30am.

Two fire engines from Park Royal and Willesden fire stations and a fire rescue unit from Wembley Fire Station attended.