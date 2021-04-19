Woman and child in hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Harlesden
- Credit: LFB
A woman and child were taken to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning following a leak in Harlesden.
Firefighters were called to a flat in the High Street at 12.55am this morning (April 19).
As well as the woman and child, 15 other residents were evacuated by fire crews who set up a 25m cordon as a precaution.
A gas engineer had detected elevated readings of gas and carbon monoxide and crews confirmed this when they arrived, London Fire Brigade said.
They isolated the gas supply and ventilated the property.
You may also want to watch:
Firefighters then carried out a sweep of the building and confirmed no further elevated readings were found on their detection equipment.
The woman and a child were taken to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Most Read
- 1 Reward offered after drone stolen in Wembley
- 2 Harlesden couple launch mobile musical funerals during Covid
- 3 Mixed feelings for residents and workers as crowds return to Wembley
- 4 Vaccine bus launched in Brent to increase take up
- 5 Social enterprise boutique gym opening in Queen's Park on May 17
- 6 Wealdstone thrashed by league leaders Hartlepool United
- 7 Inspirational Riz and child exploitation
- 8 Olympic Steps to Wembley Stadium unveiled
- 9 Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids
- 10 Female-only massage clinic opens in Harlesden
A LFB spokesperson said: “You can't taste, see or smell CO fumes, but it can kill in minutes.
"It's really important to fit a CO alarm in all rooms containing fuel burning appliances, ensuring that the alarm is able to be heard throughout your home.
"When sleeping, it is important that your alarm would wake you if it sounds.
"It’s also a good idea to familiarise yourself with the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, and learn what to do if you suspect someone may be affected.”
The Brigade was called at 12.54am and left around 3.30am.
Two fire engines from Park Royal and Willesden fire stations and a fire rescue unit from Wembley Fire Station attended.