Windrush Road shooting: Man shot dead in Brent

A man in his 20s was shot dead in Brent in the early hours of this morning.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting after being called at about 3am to Windrush Road, Stonebridge, following reports of gunshots heard.

Officers, including firearms officers, found a man who is believed to be aged in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot injury.

They provided first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been formally identified, and officers are in the process of informing his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the murder squad have been notified.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting Cad 895/16Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.