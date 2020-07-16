Search

Advanced search

Windrush Road shooting: Man shot dead in Brent

PUBLISHED: 08:22 16 July 2020

Windrush Road. Picture: Google Maps

Windrush Road. Picture: Google Maps

google maps

A man in his 20s was shot dead in Brent in the early hours of this morning.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting after being called at about 3am to Windrush Road, Stonebridge, following reports of gunshots heard.

Officers, including firearms officers, found a man who is believed to be aged in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot injury.

They provided first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The victim has not yet been formally identified, and officers are in the process of informing his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the murder squad have been notified.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting Cad 895/16Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Northwick Park doctors talk of ICU experiences and prepare for London to Lombardy fundraiser

Dr Sangam Malani, front, with Dr Arjun Nanavati both running the London2Lombardy race. Picture: LNWUH

Barnhill by-election recount: Missing ballots were found in unsealed sack

Stock image of person voting. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata

Harlesden refugee charity given £100k cash boost by AHF to transform former bank

The Social Refugee Network has won funding to revamp former bank in Harlesden. Picture: AHF

Most Read

Northwick Park doctors talk of ICU experiences and prepare for London to Lombardy fundraiser

Dr Sangam Malani, front, with Dr Arjun Nanavati both running the London2Lombardy race. Picture: LNWUH

Barnhill by-election recount: Missing ballots were found in unsealed sack

Stock image of person voting. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata

Harlesden refugee charity given £100k cash boost by AHF to transform former bank

The Social Refugee Network has won funding to revamp former bank in Harlesden. Picture: AHF

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Broad set for key England role in second Test

England's Stuart Broad acts as 12th man during the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Windrush Road shooting: Man shot dead in Brent

Windrush Road. Picture: Google Maps

British & Irish Lions confirm 2021 South Africa tour

British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell with fans after the third test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand

Law wants senior Middlesex players to lead

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first press conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach (pic Middlesex Cricket)

QPR boss Warburton proud to see players respond to pick up point from Hatters

Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu battles for possession with Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball