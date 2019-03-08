Search

Tickets still available for Brent's first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

PUBLISHED: 07:29 18 June 2019

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Tickets are still available for those wishing to attend Brent's first Windrush Gala.

Mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajugh is supporting the Windrush Gala. Picture: Justin ThomasMayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajugh is supporting the Windrush Gala. Picture: Justin Thomas

The Windrush Afternoon Gala Celebrations take place at the Civic Centre on June 22 from 2pm to 8pm.

The £40 ticket includes a Windrush exhibition, a rum punch reception, a three-course Caribbean halal meal and entertainment from DJ Fatman and Colonel.

The SS Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks on 22 June 22 1948 carrying passengers from the Caribbean

All proceeds will go the mayor of Brent Cllr ErnestEzeajughi's chosen charities - the Jason Roberts Foundation and the Sickle Cell Society, and

also to the West Indian Self Effort (WISE), providers of day care facilities for the elderly in Brent.

Brent councillors agreed to hold the first event to celebrate the contributions of people from the Windrush generation after a motion by Cllr Robert Johnson in September.

Dress code is Black Tie, smart wear, cocktail and evening dress.

To book tickets go to brent.gov.uk/firmstep/forms/book-your-tickets-for-windrush-charity-event/

