Tickets still available for Brent's first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration
PUBLISHED: 07:29 18 June 2019
Archant
Tickets are still available for those wishing to attend Brent's first Windrush Gala.
The Windrush Afternoon Gala Celebrations take place at the Civic Centre on June 22 from 2pm to 8pm.
The £40 ticket includes a Windrush exhibition, a rum punch reception, a three-course Caribbean halal meal and entertainment from DJ Fatman and Colonel.
The SS Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks on 22 June 22 1948 carrying passengers from the Caribbean
All proceeds will go the mayor of Brent Cllr ErnestEzeajughi's chosen charities - the Jason Roberts Foundation and the Sickle Cell Society, and
also to the West Indian Self Effort (WISE), providers of day care facilities for the elderly in Brent.
Brent councillors agreed to hold the first event to celebrate the contributions of people from the Windrush generation after a motion by Cllr Robert Johnson in September.
Dress code is Black Tie, smart wear, cocktail and evening dress.
To book tickets go to brent.gov.uk/firmstep/forms/book-your-tickets-for-windrush-charity-event/