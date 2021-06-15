Free virtual Windrush Day event to be held in Brent

Published: 1:42 PM June 15, 2021

A reggae singalong workshop is one of several activities to be enjoyed as part of an event to mark Windrush Day.

The event on Tuesday, June 22, marks the day, in 1948, when Commonwealth citizens from the Caribbean, upon the request of the British Government, arrived at a small port in Tilbury to help rebuild a broken Britain after the Second World War.

Sadly, many were met with racism and intolerance, and even years later, in some cases, citizenship was still being wrongly denied.

Mayor of Brent Councillor Lia Colacicco and deputy leader of Brent Council, Councillor Margaret McLennan will open the event which runs from 12.30-2.30pm.

This will be followed by Conversations in the Kitchen with artist Linett Kamala who will be interviewing Annie Thompson on her experiences since arriving in the UK from Jamaica as a teenager.

They will be live from the Metroland Studio in Kilburn, talking all things history, music and why a good cup of tea is essential for wellness.

Attendees will then be invited to join a singalong workshop of reggae classics led by Reggae Choir founder and director, Fola Phillip.

Cllr McLennan said she hopes people will join her at the "jam-packed virtual event and celebrating at home" adding:

“This is the fourth Windrush Day we have celebrated in the UK. Every year, it makes me think about what has changed since Empire Windrush arrived all those years ago.

“Structural racism is a fight that people from the Windrush Generation know all too well.

"While there has been some positive change since then, there is still a long way to go.

"This was proven by the Windrush Scandal only a few years ago.

“In Brent, we are committed to improving the experience of Black communities.

"We have a ten year Black Community Action Plan in place, and we will work tirelessly to deliver a fair and equal Brent where all our residents can thrive."

Book your tickets online by visiting: windrushday.eventbrite.co.uk