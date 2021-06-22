Published: 7:00 AM June 22, 2021

Charlie Philips and Carl Gabriel are in conversation at Preston Community Library at a free zoom event - Credit: Preston Community Library

A community library in Wembley is marking Windrush Day with free a double documentary screening with two artists who people can engage with at home.

Preston Community Library (PCL) is hosting Rootical, featuring the Jamaican-born restaurateur, photographer, and documenter of black London, Charlie Phillips, and The Mas Man with a Magical Touch, featuring the Trinidad-born photographer and wire-form sculptor, Carl Gabriel.

Both artists will offer a glimpse into their lives during a question and answer session at the free zoom event on Tuesday (June 22) which starts at 7pm.

Meet Charlie Phillips and Carl Gabriel.



Two renowned artists of the #windrushgeneration from Notting Hill, coming together to join us for a very special #windrushday event that I'm honoured to bring in collaboration with @PrestonLib + @BlkHistStudies next Tuesday 22nd June @ 7PM pic.twitter.com/7Pl60Wib7l — Kaush (@littledictator) June 14, 2021

Charlie Phillips joined his parents in London, in 1956 having spent his childhood with his grandparents.

He taught himself how to use a camera and is known for his photographs of Notting Hill during the period of West Indian migration to London.

His subjects also include film stars and student protests.

Carl Gabriel came to London in 1964 and specialises in wire-form sculptures, two of which can be seen outside the Carlton Avenue East library.

June 22 marks the day, in 1948, when Commonwealth citizens from the Caribbean, upon the request of the British Government, arrived at a small port in Tilbury to help rebuild a broken Britain after the Second World War.

PCL organised the event in collaboration with Black History Studies, and will be hosted by Charmaine Simpson.

