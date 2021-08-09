Published: 11:17 AM August 9, 2021

Hundreds of people could be owed an average of almost £1,700 in council tax refunds.

Brent Council is sitting on almost £700,000 in overpaid council tax across 414 accounts, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed.

This means each taxpayer due a rebate could be entitled to an average payout of £1,678.

The exact sum the council has is £694,695.50 – the FOI request revealed.

A council spokesperson said delays in chasing up residents’ payment details can often result in money being held.

The spokesman said: “We currently deal with more than 127,000 different accounts relating to people who pay their council tax in Brent, with a significant turnover in occupancy each year.

“If a person pays their council tax by direct debit and their living situation changes, we will always reimburse the outstanding balance. We certainly don’t want to see anyone out of pocket.

“However, one of the main issues we encounter is when a resident changes address who doesn’t pay by direct debit. It can be challenging to locate and arrange payment to people in those circumstances.”

Anyone who thinks they are owed a council tax refund should message the council via its website.