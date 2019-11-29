Search

Competition: Take part in fun free festive photo shoot for a chance to win a £500 M&S voucher

PUBLISHED: 15:50 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 29 November 2019

You could win a £500 M&S voucher at NOMA's free photo shoot

You could win a £500 M&S voucher at NOMA's free photo shoot

Archant

Does your family have what it takes to capture the funniest family festive photo in town?

If so, head down to the NOMA development, on Kilburn High Road, the weekend of December 7 and 8, where its developers Latimer is hosting a free professional photo shoot to give you the chance to win a £500 M&S voucher in time for Christmas.

Come and visit the beautifully decorated NOMA show home, which has been transformed into a pop-up professional photography studio, and receive a free family photo shoot to give you a lasting family memento of Christmas 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Latimer also have a box of festive props on hand and the family who submit the funniest family festive photo will win the prize.

NOMA is the latest offering from Latimer, the development arm of Clarion, the UK's largest affordable housing provider, an iconic copper-clad development of one-, two-, three-, and four-bed apartments in the heart of Zone Two.

But there's no need to go far. With high street shopping and artisan eateries right on your doorstep why not grab a morning coffee and pastry from Baker & Spice, an evening drink at The Elgin lounge or a movie night at the Everyman cinema?

For more information, visit noma-westminster.com

To book your family in for a photoshoot, or for more information, please call: 020 7205 2496 or email live@noma-westminster.com.

Latimer's Terms & Conditions apply.

