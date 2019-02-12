Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Seven storey block in Willesden emphatically refused by Brent planners

PUBLISHED: 09:56 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 01 March 2019

Willesden Garage. Picture: Google

Willesden Garage. Picture: Google

Archant

There was relief for Willesden neighbours after planning chiefs emphatically knocked back plans for a seven-storey block in their residential street.

Seven of the eight members on Brent Council’s planning committee on February 13 voted against plans to build the block of 70 homes in St Paul’s Avenue on the basis it would have a negative impact on neighbours.

They cited a loss of daylight – particularly affecting numbers 75 and 75a – as well as an unsuitable design that would affect the character of the street.

A previous application for the site, currently used as an MOT centre and car wash, was refused on similar grounds.

Cllr Fleur Donnelly-Jackson, who represents Willesden Green ward, spoke against the proposals on behalf of concerned residents and her fellow councillor Tom Miller.

“I still think there are areas that need resolving – I don’t think enough has been done to satisfy the objections of those living nearby,” she said.

“Housing is needed. But does this development qualify to meet those needs? We don’t think so.”

Two neighbours also addressed the planning committee and suggested that such a scheme was “suited to inner-city living” and was “out of place” in Willesden.

They added that, while they appreciate the need for housing in Brent, it needs to be “appropriate”.

Peter Hale lodged his complaints on the council’s portal ahead of the meeting. He said: “The proposed development, rather than building units of a height and width proportionate to the surrounding buildings, proposes one massive expanse that is not only taller but far broader and bulkier than any of them.

“It is entirely out of proportion – it reduces Kingsley Court from a landmark to an also-ran and changes the character of the area at a stroke.”

The developers said they had worked to achieve a “balance” at the site, aiming to address residents’ concerns and produce a viable scheme.

They suggested that the project would provide “much-needed housing” in a spot that has suffered from anti-social behaviour and break-ins in the past.

And despite support from another neighbour, who championed the extra housing, the natural surveillance it would bring and the long-term benefits of regeneration in the area, it was comfortably voted down.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Bridge Park: Community ready to fight after Brent Council brings forward summary High Court hearing over leisure centre land ownership

Supporters of Save Bridge Park Campaign after court hearing in which Brent Council are attempting to push through the Conditional Land Sale Agreement which would see the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre destroyed. Picture: Thabo Jaiyesimi

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Bridge Park: Community ready to fight after Brent Council brings forward summary High Court hearing over leisure centre land ownership

Supporters of Save Bridge Park Campaign after court hearing in which Brent Council are attempting to push through the Conditional Land Sale Agreement which would see the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre destroyed. Picture: Thabo Jaiyesimi

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss McClaren wants to take confidence into Brentford clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Track Academy’s Earle wins national title

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Seven storey block in Willesden emphatically refused by Brent planners

Willesden Garage. Picture: Google

Wembley neighbours fearful of crime accuse council of destroying vital car park spaces to build four bungalows

Dawn Condy plans to object to BHP's proposal when an application is made Picture: Nathan Louis

QPR keeper Lumley praises return of Freeman

Joe Lumley of QPR during Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at Loftus Road Stadium on 9th February 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists