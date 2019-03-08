Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

Two of the 10 men charged with the attempted murder of a 22-year-old in Willesden have appeared in court.

Officers continue to investigate the attack on the victim on June 11 in Chapel Close at the junction with Chancery Crescent.

Emergency services were called just before 3.30pm and found the 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to a central London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Jordon Joseph and Junior Godspower, both 21, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday following their arrest on June 24.

This follows the arrest and attempted murder charge of a further eight co-defendants who will appear at the Old Bailey on July 12

They are Omari Lindsey, 19, Mickell Barnett, 19, Dante Young-Brown, 18, Keano Mason, 18, and Romario Martin-Miles, 21.

Three 17-year-olds who were charged on June 13, 15 and 20 will also appear at the pre-trial hearing.