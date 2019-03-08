Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 June 2019

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road.

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road.

Archant

Two of the 10 men charged with the attempted murder of a 22-year-old in Willesden have appeared in court.

Officers continue to investigate the attack on the victim on June 11 in Chapel Close at the junction with Chancery Crescent.

Emergency services were called just before 3.30pm and found the 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

You may also want to watch:

He was rushed to a central London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Jordon Joseph and Junior Godspower, both 21, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday following their arrest on June 24.

This follows the arrest and attempted murder charge of a further eight co-defendants who will appear at the Old Bailey on July 12

They are Omari Lindsey, 19, Mickell Barnett, 19, Dante Young-Brown, 18, Keano Mason, 18, and Romario Martin-Miles, 21.

Three 17-year-olds who were charged on June 13, 15 and 20 will also appear at the pre-trial hearing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dollis Hill teen’s bedroom ceiling collapses three years after mum first complains to council about leak

Keano Ramdeen, 15, stands in his bedroom with his mum Anucska Case. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Ferdinand admits Luongo and others could leave QPR

Les Ferdinand has said that Massimo Luongo and others could leave QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Community called to Harlesden to celebrate the third International Reggae Day

The Reggae Tree was planted in Harlesden to mark International Reggae Day 2018. Picture: Kwaku

Daniel Omari Smith murder: £20,000 reward to find killers of Queen’s Park electrician

Daniel Omari Smith mother Winnie next to the alter dedicated to her son. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Dollis Hill teen’s bedroom ceiling collapses three years after mum first complains to council about leak

Keano Ramdeen, 15, stands in his bedroom with his mum Anucska Case. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Ferdinand admits Luongo and others could leave QPR

Les Ferdinand has said that Massimo Luongo and others could leave QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Community called to Harlesden to celebrate the third International Reggae Day

The Reggae Tree was planted in Harlesden to mark International Reggae Day 2018. Picture: Kwaku

Daniel Omari Smith murder: £20,000 reward to find killers of Queen’s Park electrician

Daniel Omari Smith mother Winnie next to the alter dedicated to her son. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road.

Ferdinand admits Luongo and others could leave QPR

Les Ferdinand has said that Massimo Luongo and others could leave QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Brondesbury look to return to winning ways against bottom club Eastcote

J Overy of Brondesbury (L). Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

An evening of entertainment was brought to Wembley as Bellator card excited fans

Paul Daley celebrates his win in his 60th fight at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator)

Cricket: Middlesex need ‘Aussie mongrel mentality’ says Law

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists