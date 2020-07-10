Search

Advanced search

Willesden Post Office staff recognised as Local Heroes in regional awards

PUBLISHED: 15:27 10 July 2020

l- r Anj Varsani, Santosh Gottam, Praveen Palle, Swathi Gottam, Hitesh Mandavia, Mayur Patel, Ila Shah - Willesden Post Office finalists

l- r Anj Varsani, Santosh Gottam, Praveen Palle, Swathi Gottam, Hitesh Mandavia, Mayur Patel, Ila Shah - Willesden Post Office finalists

Archant

Willesden Post Office staff have been recognised for their hard work and dedication during the Covid lockdown.

The key workers including Postmaster Praveeen Palle were made finalists in the Local Hero category at the Post Office’s We’re Stronger Together virtual regional awards on July 9.

You may also want to watch:

Postmasters in London had the opportunity to share their experience of running their branch during the pandemic and hear directly about the Post Office’s future growth strategy.

Post Office area manager Mick Farr, said: “Willesden Post Office has been nominated for the Local Hero award for running smoothly when other branches around them had to close. The team faced long queues as multiple local branches had closed but served customers professionally and with good humour.

“The team also kept customers informed about developments and implemented excellent social distancing measures to help keep customers safe.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Motorists stranded on North Circular after water main bursts on carriage way

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

Dawn Butler MP closes constituency office as threats against her and staff ‘drastically escalate’

Dawn Butler MP outside her office in Willesden High Road in 2015

Sixth arrest made after toddler, 2, shot in the head in Harlesden

The scene after the shooting. Picture: David Nathan

Westbound A406 remains closed after a night pumping water after carriageway flooded by burst pipe

Red car floats in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Met officer resigns after trying to cover up crashing a police car into a post

Met officer crashed his police car into a post then tried to cover it up. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Motorists stranded on North Circular after water main bursts on carriage way

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

Dawn Butler MP closes constituency office as threats against her and staff ‘drastically escalate’

Dawn Butler MP outside her office in Willesden High Road in 2015

Sixth arrest made after toddler, 2, shot in the head in Harlesden

The scene after the shooting. Picture: David Nathan

Westbound A406 remains closed after a night pumping water after carriageway flooded by burst pipe

Red car floats in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Met officer resigns after trying to cover up crashing a police car into a post

Met officer crashed his police car into a post then tried to cover it up. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Willesden Post Office staff recognised as Local Heroes in regional awards

l- r Anj Varsani, Santosh Gottam, Praveen Palle, Swathi Gottam, Hitesh Mandavia, Mayur Patel, Ila Shah - Willesden Post Office finalists

Woman taken to hospital following hit and run in Kenton

An elderly woman has been injured in a hit and run in Kenton. Picture: Google

Kiln and Jacksons Lane awarded emergency funds to stay afloat into autumn

The Kiln Theatre which is one of the theatres that has been wrapped by set designers as part of the Scene Change Missing Live Theatre campaign has been awarded an emergency Arts Council grant to help during closure

Holder haul puts England under pressure

West Indies' captain Jason Holder (right) celebrates taking the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes

GB Hockey teams to return in October

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)