Willesden Post Office staff recognised as Local Heroes in regional awards

l- r Anj Varsani, Santosh Gottam, Praveen Palle, Swathi Gottam, Hitesh Mandavia, Mayur Patel, Ila Shah - Willesden Post Office finalists Archant

Willesden Post Office staff have been recognised for their hard work and dedication during the Covid lockdown.

The key workers including Postmaster Praveeen Palle were made finalists in the Local Hero category at the Post Office’s We’re Stronger Together virtual regional awards on July 9.

Postmasters in London had the opportunity to share their experience of running their branch during the pandemic and hear directly about the Post Office’s future growth strategy.

Post Office area manager Mick Farr, said: “Willesden Post Office has been nominated for the Local Hero award for running smoothly when other branches around them had to close. The team faced long queues as multiple local branches had closed but served customers professionally and with good humour.

“The team also kept customers informed about developments and implemented excellent social distancing measures to help keep customers safe.”