Coronavirus: Help double donations as Willesden Green mutual aid group takes part in Local Giving competition

Volunteer for Mutail Aid Food Willesden. Picture: Willesden Green Town Team Archant

Neighbours in Willesden Green are calling for donations big or small to help the whole community.

Young volunteer helps Mutail Aid Food Willesden. Picture: Willesden Green Town Team Young volunteer helps Mutail Aid Food Willesden. Picture: Willesden Green Town Team

Willesden Green Town Team is taking part in a Local Giving competition where the charity will match any donations made under the value of £75 before November 3 - Tuesday.

There is £750,000 up for grabs.

Donations up to £75 will be accepted until November 3 at 9.59am. From then until the fund runs out, or 12pm on November 9, any size of donation can be matched up to £5,000 a time.

Young volunteer hleps out Mutail Aid Food Willesden. Picture: Willesden Green Town Team Young volunteer hleps out Mutail Aid Food Willesden. Picture: Willesden Green Town Team

“This money will help us provide the essential extras that the Sufra box cannot provide such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baby milk and nappies, tampons, toothpaste and other toiletries.

“Additionally, we want to train our volunteers to provide support for mental health, housing and other support services, for example an NVQ level 2 course in Health and Social Care can cost up to £1,500.

Go to https://localgiving.org/charity/willesdenmutualaid/project/WillesdenFoodBank/


































