Vaccination centre in Willesden mosque 'alleviating misinformation'

Published: 1:35 PM March 25, 2021

L to R: Dr MC Patel, Chair Brent CCG, Dr Raja Amjid Riaz, Covid lead at Central Mosque of Brent, Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezaejudh and Dawn Butler MP - Credit: Dr Raja Amjid Riaz

A vaccination centre in a Willesden mosque has received high profile visitors which is hoped will increase vaccine take-up in the south of Brent.

The centre at Central Mosque of Brent, in Station Parade, has seen visits from the mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajudh, Dawn Butler MP, vaccination deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi MP and the High Commissioner of Pakistan Moazzam Ahmad Khan since it’s inauguration on February 26.

L-R Ambassador of Pakistan Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Dar, Dr Raja Amjid Riaz, Azhar KIani of the Central Mosque of Brent - Credit: Dr Raja Amjid Riaz

Dr Raja Amjid Riaz, NHS consultant and Covid-19 programme lead at the mosque and Dr Mohammad Haider, Covid-19 director of Kingsbury and Willesden Brent CC, joined forces believing it would "help Brent’s uptake where communities have been fed a lot of misinformation on the vaccines".

Dr Raja Amjid Riaz with Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi MP - Credit: Central Mosque of Brent

Dr Riaz said: “We were truly honoured to have Nadhim Zahawi MP visit and see how extremely popular this site has been with not only our Muslim community but all the locals.

"I am so proud of the work here in alleviating any misinformation on the safety of vaccines and provide a safe and familiar place for the community.

"The impact from improving access to the vaccine for not only the BAME community but the local residents was seen with queues stretching a quarter mile to Willesden Green Tube station since its opening and has proved a welcoming to all."

Minister for Vaccines Nadhim Zahawi MP signing the vaccine centre guest book - Credit: Central Mosque of Brent

The ambassador of Pakistan's visit on March 19 highlighted that thousands of Pakistani’s have been affected by Covid and are up to twice as likely to die from Covid-19 compared to the white population.

The centre also has a female only segregated area for those who may desire it due to their religious and cultural beliefs.

Dawn Butler MP with Central Mosque of Brent vaccination centre volunteers - Credit: Dr Raja Amjid Riaz

Dr Haider said it was a "great start" to a much needed project. "The uptake rates and accessibility of the vaccine is low in the South of Brent and centres like the one at the Central Mosque of Brent will help improve the situation.

"This site would not have been a success without the huge support of volunteers from the administrators, stewards, vaccinators and medics," he added.

The centre has also received hot food donations from Spasso, a Napolitan restaurant in Walm Lane.

To book a vaccine email kwhealthcare.bookvaccine@nhs.net or 03000 339952