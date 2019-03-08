Willesden stabbing: Man to appear in court charged with attempted murder of a woman

A man is to appear in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Willesden.

Emergency services were called at 11.40am on April 26 to reports of a stabbing in Church Road.

Pawel Chomaziwksi who lives in Church Road, was charged on 2 May with attempted murder.

The 32-year-old appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 3 and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey next Friday.

A woman, believed to be aged around 35, was found suffering stab injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

Her condition is not life threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Officers from the North West Command Unit have been investigating.