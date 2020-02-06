Rogue Willesden landlord fined £90,000 for flouting licence laws in three properties despite multiple warnings

Rogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Chaplin Road had no pest proofed holes. Picture: Brent Council Archant

A rogue landlord has been fined more than £90,000 for knowingly renting out three properties to tenants in Kilburn without having a licence.

Stephen Ige, 49, of Willesden Lane, was ordered to pay the fines and court costs at Willesden Magistrates' Court on January 28.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to repeatedly ignoring Brent's selective licensing laws which protect the wellbeing and safety of private tenants.

One of the properties was a ground floor flat in Chaplin Road, Willesden Green, whilst the other two were ground and first floor flats located in the same building in Douglas Road, Kilburn.

Brent Council's cabinet member for housing and welfare reform Cllr Eleanor Southwood said: "Renting out a property is a serious business and in Brent we have introduced selective licensing to ensure that tenants are living in safe, well managed homes.

"If you are a landlord in selective licensing area, failing to licence your property puts you at risk of being prosecuted and fined.

"While the council did not identify any serious concerns with the current state of Ige's properties, our licensing scheme is designed to give tenants confidence that they are living in homes that are safe.

"Challenging landlords who don't comply is a priority."

As part of the break down for the £90,863 fine, Ige was ordered to pay a £25,000 fine for each of the unlicensed properties, £5,000 for failing to supply documents to the council when requested and £10,763 in court costs to the council.

He was previously found to have illegally let two other properties in Willesden Lane, Kilburn, which required licences.

He has since applied for the licences but not before being fined £5,000 for both.

Landlords must apply for a licence if they want to rent out their property in areas where selective licensing applies.

These areas include Dudden Hill, Kensal Green, Kilburn, Mapesbury and Queen's park wards,

Brent has applied to the government to extend the scheme to 13 other wards in the borough.

Private landlords can apply for a licence online by visiting brent.gov.uk.

Those who suspect unlicensed properties in Brent can them anonymously at brent.gov.uk/reportaproperty