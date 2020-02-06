Search

Advanced search

Rogue Willesden landlord fined £90,000 for flouting licence laws in three properties despite multiple warnings

PUBLISHED: 14:20 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 06 February 2020

Rogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Chaplin Road had no pest proofed holes. Picture: Brent Council

Rogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Chaplin Road had no pest proofed holes. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

A rogue landlord has been fined more than £90,000 for knowingly renting out three properties to tenants in Kilburn without having a licence.

Rogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Douglas Road. Picture: Brent CouncilRogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Douglas Road. Picture: Brent Council

Stephen Ige, 49, of Willesden Lane, was ordered to pay the fines and court costs at Willesden Magistrates' Court on January 28.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to repeatedly ignoring Brent's selective licensing laws which protect the wellbeing and safety of private tenants.

One of the properties was a ground floor flat in Chaplin Road, Willesden Green, whilst the other two were ground and first floor flats located in the same building in Douglas Road, Kilburn.

Brent Council's cabinet member for housing and welfare reform Cllr Eleanor Southwood said: "Renting out a property is a serious business and in Brent we have introduced selective licensing to ensure that tenants are living in safe, well managed homes.

Rogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Chaplin Road had no pest proofed holes. Picture: Brent CouncilRogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Chaplin Road had no pest proofed holes. Picture: Brent Council

"If you are a landlord in selective licensing area, failing to licence your property puts you at risk of being prosecuted and fined.

"While the council did not identify any serious concerns with the current state of Ige's properties, our licensing scheme is designed to give tenants confidence that they are living in homes that are safe.

You may also want to watch:

"Challenging landlords who don't comply is a priority."

As part of the break down for the £90,863 fine, Ige was ordered to pay a £25,000 fine for each of the unlicensed properties, £5,000 for failing to supply documents to the council when requested and £10,763 in court costs to the council.

He was previously found to have illegally let two other properties in Willesden Lane, Kilburn, which required licences.

He has since applied for the licences but not before being fined £5,000 for both.

Landlords must apply for a licence if they want to rent out their property in areas where selective licensing applies.

These areas include Dudden Hill, Kensal Green, Kilburn, Mapesbury and Queen's park wards,

Brent has applied to the government to extend the scheme to 13 other wards in the borough.

Private landlords can apply for a licence online by visiting brent.gov.uk.

Those who suspect unlicensed properties in Brent can them anonymously at brent.gov.uk/reportaproperty

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

St Panteleimon too hot for Hillingdon Borough

Action from St Panteleimon's clash with Hillingdon Borough

England netball stars inspire Brent youngsters in FunFit Families project

England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

‘There’s still lots to play for’ - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

Rogue Willesden landlord fined £90,000 for flouting licence laws in three properties despite multiple warnings

Rogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Chaplin Road had no pest proofed holes. Picture: Brent Council
Drive 24