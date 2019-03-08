Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Exclusive

Willesden Junction's Cargiant launches investigation after it is found selling cars with outstanding safety recalls

PUBLISHED: 15:16 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 23 May 2019

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

Willesden Junction's major used car dealership Cargiant has launched an investigation and withdrawn cars from sale after it was found advertising and selling vehicles that were subject to outstanding safety recalls, the Kilburn Times can reveal.

This newspaper alerted Cargiant, in Hythe Road, to dozens of cars identified by their number plates at cargiant.co.uk that were due for recall to their manufacturers for repairs.

Cargiant director Michael Holahan told us: "We are currently investigating and have temporarily removed some vehicles from sale."

His statement came after we counted 37 cars due for recall on the Cargiant website earlier this week, two of which had already been sold on Sunday.

The cars were from five manufacturers - Vauxhall, Volkswagen, BMW, Jaguar and Toyota - and included 11 models. They were on sale for an approximate £450,000 combined.

The models involved - Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen Polo, Jaguar XF, Toyota Auris and BMW X1, X3, X4, X5, 3, 4 and 5 Series - have been recalled in recent years for faults or potential faults with brakes, engines, exhausts, seatbelts and carbon dioxide emissions.

As of Tuesday - three days after the paper informed the dealer of its findings - 24 of the cars were still advertised on its website. Another even sold on Monday.

The fact the cars were categorised as due for recall does not mean they were dangerous, but they all had outstanding issues according to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) database.

DVSA chief exec Gareth Llewellyn said: "It's an offence for a motor dealer to sell a car with an outstanding vehicle safety recall. They need to get it fixed before a car is sold.

"Our priority is to protect people from unsafe drivers and vehicles."

Regulation eight of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005 states traders have an "obligation to take reasonable steps to ensure products they place on sale are not dangerous".

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute's lead officers and policy team told the Times this week: "It would be good practice for responsible dealers to check for outstanding recalls before advertising a vehicle for sale, and act on any recalls that are brought to their attention.

"The legality of advertising and supplying of such vehicles will be dependent on whether they can be considered both roadworthy and safe prior to the relevant modification."

The Institute - a membership organisation for trading standards professionals - added that the examples provided by this newspaper "may indicate such an offence, but it will ultimately depend on the characteristics of the actual cars and the recalls in question".

As Cargiant sits on a large industrial plot just south of the Brent border, the responsible Trading Standards department is Hammersmith and Fulham.

Cargiant claims to be the "world's largest car dealership", its cars "100 per cent up-to-date" and its business "multi-award-winning".

It is unclear how long the dealer - formed in 1976 - has been selling cars that are subject to recalls.

Two weeks ago, Frances Hubbard was about to buy a Vauxhall Astra from Cargiant before realising it was due for recall.

She said: "I could have driven a hundred miles home in a car with faulty brakes.

"Unless you're really savvy you wouldn't know you have a problem until you drive home and then it becomes your problem rather than theirs.

"It's very bad practice."

A study by AutoVHC showed UK dealers addressed only 53 per cent of serious faults in vehicles last year before re-selling them to customers.

Cargiant has up to 8,000 cars on its 48-acre site and employs more than 800 people.

People can check whether a car is due for recall at check-mot.service.gov.uk.

Most Read

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Most Read

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Latest from the Kilburn Times

New QPR assistant manager Banfield excited to get to work

New Queens Park Rangers assistant manager Neil Banfield (right) previously spent 20 years working in various roles for Arsenal (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Wealdstone sign Beckles-Richards from Wingate & Finchley

Reece Beccles-Richards of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Cricklewood Boxing Show host final dinner show of season

(From left) Cllr Dickson, Cllr Ezeajughi, Rob Buick and Mrs Ezeajughi (pic: Cricklewood BC)

Kher expects another tough test for Acton at North London

Acton leave the pitch following their victory at Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Daniel Omari Smith shooting: Mother’s plea on ninth anniversary of innocent Queen’s Park electrician’s murder

Victim Daniel Omari Smith. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists