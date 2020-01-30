Search

Advanced search

Brent 2020: Author seeks poets to join a Willesden Junction Poets in Residence group

PUBLISHED: 14:48 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 30 January 2020

Rose Rouse

Rose Rouse

Archant

An author is seeking writers to join a group of "poets in residence" to celebrate Willesden Junction Station.

Rose Rouse, who wrote A London Safari - walking adventures in NW10 in 2014, has been awarded a grant by the London Borough of Culture to create Willesden Junction Poets in Residence.

Her idea is to celebrate this significant station, which opened in 1866, and its influence on Harlesden.

You may also want to watch:

The project will involve workshops, recces of the station, chats with staff, written poems, a little book and a launch.

The emphasis is on the written word with artist Keira Rathbone alongside illustrating.

She said: "I can't wait to get started. I am already looking at the station differently, taking in different buildings, the staff and the wildlife."

Brent poets who are interested in joining her can send "one" poem and a short bio of themselves and why they would like to get involved to rosejanerouse@yahoo.co.uk .

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Injured man speaks out after Kensal Green hit-and-run driver jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Musa Sopa. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Injured man speaks out after Kensal Green hit-and-run driver jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Musa Sopa. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan urges Wealdstone to keep their focus against Tonbridge

Connor Stevens celebrates against Bath City. Picture: MontImageMedia

Brent 2020: Author seeks poets to join a Willesden Junction Poets in Residence group

Rose Rouse

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Brent’s planning committee vote to build homes in place of valued community centres in South Kilburn

South Kilburn fighting to save the Carlton Centre building, home to Rumi's Cave. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

QPR transfer rumours: Osayi-Samuel attracting interest while R’s eye Spurs striker

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel gets between Leeds United's Liam Cooper (left) and Pablo Hernandez. Picture: PA
Drive 24