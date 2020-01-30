Brent 2020: Author seeks poets to join a Willesden Junction Poets in Residence group

An author is seeking writers to join a group of "poets in residence" to celebrate Willesden Junction Station.

Rose Rouse, who wrote A London Safari - walking adventures in NW10 in 2014, has been awarded a grant by the London Borough of Culture to create Willesden Junction Poets in Residence.

Her idea is to celebrate this significant station, which opened in 1866, and its influence on Harlesden.

The project will involve workshops, recces of the station, chats with staff, written poems, a little book and a launch.

The emphasis is on the written word with artist Keira Rathbone alongside illustrating.

She said: "I can't wait to get started. I am already looking at the station differently, taking in different buildings, the staff and the wildlife."

Brent poets who are interested in joining her can send "one" poem and a short bio of themselves and why they would like to get involved to rosejanerouse@yahoo.co.uk .