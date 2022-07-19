Willesden Jewish Cemetery is opening its gates to amateur artists for a unique opportunity next month.

People are invited to paint, draw or sketch in the remarkable Victorian landscape of the cemetery on Beaconsfield Road, which has never been opened to the public for such an event.

A Brush with History, hosted by the House of Life heritage project at the site, will be held on Sunday and Monday, August 14-15, from 9.30am to 4.30pm each day.

A spokesperson said: "The eye-catching graves and headstones, atmospheric views and areas of urban wildlife and beauty are bound to inspire."

Artists should bring their own materials but people are asked to not use oils.

Organisers are planning an exhibition of the work at the Willesden Jewish Cemetery visitor centre later in the year.

There may be opportunities to turn artwork into new merchandise.

The cost is £15, including a light lunch and drinks, per day.

Visit www.willesdenjewishcemetery.org.uk/whatson for more information and to book.