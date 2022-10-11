Ground broken for housing and community centres projects

Ceremonies have been held to mark the breaking of the ground for developments in Willesden.

The £28 million housing project will include two community centres and 55 homes in Dudden Hill Lane.

Residents and councillors gathered on Wednesday (October 5) for the start of work at the Brent Indian and Learie Constantine centres.

The Brent Indian project will see £15.64 million invested in a new community centre alongside 29 affordable homes.

Brent Indian Community Centre will include a large multi-purpose hall, commercial kitchen, offices and an IT training room.

Raj Mistry, secretary of the Brent Indian Community Centre, said: "This new centre will be a huge help. Currently we have use of a building for just three hours a week, but when this new centre is built, we will be able to use it seven days a week.

"It will be a place for people to socialise and to keep warm in the cost-of-living crisis. We will also be able to let it out, which will help us to maintain and run the building."

Work has begun on the Brent Indian Community Centre - Credit: Brent Council

Residents and councillors also celebrated work beginning on the £12.5 million Learie Constantine Community Centre project, with 26 apartments built above it, further down Dudden Hill Lane.

Norman Mullings, chair of the Learie Constantine Centre, said: "The Constantine Centre dates back to 1971. It is a place where people from the Black community have been able to come and organise themselves for the benefit of all.

"After 25 years, I feel very glad that this new building is finally happening. It has been a long story. We hope that when we are no longer here, this will be a lasting legacy for the Black community."

Cllr Promise Knight, cabinet member for housing, homelessness and renters' security, said: "Today we can celebrate the beginning of another 55 affordable homes in the making for Brent residents. We believe in creating a fairer and more equal borough for all residents, and decent, affordable housing is essential to that delivery."

The construction company, Willmott Dixon, is to deliver the £28 million venture.