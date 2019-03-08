Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Willesden Green slum landlord fined more than £60k for making tenants' lives a misery

PUBLISHED: 18:52 27 June 2019

One of the tenant's rooms in the flat owned by rogue landlord Hugo Pulquero. Picture: Brent Council

One of the tenant's rooms in the flat owned by rogue landlord Hugo Pulquero. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

A rogue Willesden Green landlord has been ordered to pay £60,170 and £6k court costs making it the council's biggest fine to date.

Entrance to the flat in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: Brent CouncilEntrance to the flat in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: Brent Council

Hugo Pulqueiro, of Park Avenue, was given the massive penalty after being found guilty of making tenants' lives a misery through licensing breaches.

Brent Council were onto Pulqueiro after seeing a video filmed by one of his evicted tenants who'd found her belongings damaged outside the flat in the High Road on a freezing February day.

Officers said Pulqueiro sent in the "heavies" to remove the victim's belongings and change the locks after she complained of the deteriorating conditions inside the overcrowded flat she shared with six others in Willesden.

The "slum landlord" had created a partition wall down the middle of two single rooms to create four illegal micro rooms that he then rented out to more tenants, the council said.

He failed to give his tenants written agreements, depriving them of their rights, and sent over different strangers to collect their rent in cash at irregular times during the week.

You may also want to watch:

His tenants told officers that they had never even met him and that they didn't know how many people had keys to their home.

Pulqueiro neglected to protect his tenants' deposits, failed to meet fire safety regulations and ignored his responsibility to maintain the property to a liveable standard.

He was found guilty of multiple licensing breaches at Willesden Magistrates on June 13.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent's housing chief, said: "This is an absolutely shocking case and it's appalling that Mr Pulqueiro believed he could get away with such gross mistreatment of his tenants.

"No renter in Brent should be forced to endure what these tenants went through. We will never stop fighting for decent living conditions and are using our licensing schemes to drive up standards in the private sector.

"We will do all we can to ensure that slum landlords like Mr Pulqueiro feel the full force of the law."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dollis Hill teen’s bedroom ceiling collapses three years after mum first complains to council about leak

Keano Ramdeen, 15, stands in his bedroom with his mum Anucska Case. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Daniel Omari Smith murder: £20,000 reward to find killers of Queen’s Park electrician

Daniel Omari Smith mother Winnie next to the alter dedicated to her son. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Queensbury pub saved by Brent planners again as they face second public inquiry

The Queensbury Pub

Ferdinand admits Luongo and others could leave QPR

Les Ferdinand has said that Massimo Luongo and others could leave QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Dollis Hill teen’s bedroom ceiling collapses three years after mum first complains to council about leak

Keano Ramdeen, 15, stands in his bedroom with his mum Anucska Case. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Daniel Omari Smith murder: £20,000 reward to find killers of Queen’s Park electrician

Daniel Omari Smith mother Winnie next to the alter dedicated to her son. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Queensbury pub saved by Brent planners again as they face second public inquiry

The Queensbury Pub

Ferdinand admits Luongo and others could leave QPR

Les Ferdinand has said that Massimo Luongo and others could leave QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Ferdinand admits Luongo and others could leave QPR

Les Ferdinand has said that Massimo Luongo and others could leave QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Brondesbury look to return to winning ways against bottom club Eastcote

J Overy of Brondesbury (L). Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

An evening of entertainment was brought to Wembley as Bellator card excited fans

Paul Daley celebrates his win in his 60th fight at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator)

Cricket: Middlesex need ‘Aussie mongrel mentality’ says Law

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET

Willesden Green slum landlord fined more than £60k for making tenants’ lives a misery

One of the tenant's rooms in the flat owned by rogue landlord Hugo Pulquero. Picture: Brent Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists