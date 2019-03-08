Willesden Green newsagent fined £2,400 for selling dodgy tobacco products

Galaxy News in Willesden Green convicted for selling illegal cigarettes. Brent Council Archant

A Willesden Green newsagent has been fined more than £2,000 for selling illegal cigarettes.

Hekmatullah Khan, of Galaxy News in Walm Lane, sold illegal tobacco and failed to display the required health warnings.

Last July officers from Brent Council’s trading standards team seized more than 500 illegal packets of cigarettes and 164 packs of tobacco with an estimated street value of £3,325.

Khan claimed he bought the tobacco for £1,700 from an unknown salesperson who visited his shop and blamed his own inexperience for stocking it. He pleaded guilty to six offences at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on February 26, and was fined £2,400 plus court costs of £1,376 to Brent Council, as well as a £40 victim surcharge.

Crime boss Cllr Tom Miller said: “Selling illegal goods hurts legitimate, hardworking businesses and traders, as they gain an unfair competitive advantage. Let this be further warning to retailers.”