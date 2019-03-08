Search

Great British High Street judges visit Willesden Green to see if it's a 'rising star'

PUBLISHED: 09:02 13 September 2019

L-R, Grace Nelson, Willesden Green Town Centre Manager, Sundeep Kaur, Head of Merchant Services, Visa and Chief Judge of the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Brent Council

L-R, Grace Nelson, Willesden Green Town Centre Manager, Sundeep Kaur, Head of Merchant Services, Visa and Chief Judge of the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Judges visited Willesden Green on Thursday to see whether its high street is one of the best in Britain.

The high street has been shortlisted in the "rising star" category in the annual awards. It is well known for its boutique shops, cafes, Portugese delis, craft beer bars as well as having several restaurants. It is up against 27 competitors in the Great British High Street Awards 2019.

The inspectors toured the High St and spoke to traders, residents and community groups. Willesden Green is the only area in London to be shortlisted for the award in any category. They were also told about new environmental initiatives in the area, and saw the new murals that have been well-received by neighbours.

Cllr Shama Tatler, Brent Council's regeneration lead said: "It was great to welcome the judges to Willesden Green and show them why it's the only High St in London to be shortlisted for the Rising Star award.

"Of course, Willesden Green would be a deserved winner of the Great British High Streets Rising Star award, but to make that happen we need to get as many people as possible to get behind the public vote which makes up a fifth of the final score."

The public can vote for Willesden Green by visiting: https://thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/high-street-of-the-year-awards/rising-star-willesden

