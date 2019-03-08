Public welcomed to charitable garden event in Willesden Green

Afternoon tea and live music is part of the entertainment awaiting visitors to a Willesden Green couple's garden party.

Chris and Miranda Mason are inviting the public to their charitable event at 208, Walm Lane on June 2 from 2 to 6pm for the 13th year running.

The couple open their tranquil and peaceful garden every year through the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

All donations will go towards the Yellow Book scheme, which supports charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie Cancer Care, Hospice UK, Parkinsons UK, and The MS Society.

The Masons said: "During the afternoon we will be serving home made teas and Pimms and wine. We've got fantastic music this year including the Secret Life Saxophone Quartet and others.

"Please pass on to anybody who may be interested. It's a great way of spending some time and raising money for some amazing charities!"

For more information visit thegardennw2.co.uk