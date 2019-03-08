Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Plans for more than 100 student homes in a building up to eight storeys high have been given the green light, despite opposition from those living nearby. Brent Council's planning committee narrowly voted in favour of a scheme in Queens Parade, Willesden, that will provide 106 student flats alongside five commercial units. The decision came despite opposition from those living in neighbouring Electric House and Willesden Green ward councillor Fleur Donnelly-Jackson. Cllr Donnelly-Jackson said: "The height and design is not particularly in-keeping with what is a conservation area. "It will not help the council reduce its housing waiting list and it's on a particularly busy corner so I have serious concerns about how students could be dropped off." Simon Owen, representing the scheme's agent, said the latest design is "based on what councillors and residents have said" in consultation and would help meet the shortage of student housing across London.

Three councillors, including chairman Cllr James Denselow, abstained, and three councillors voted in favour of the project, which meant it passed.