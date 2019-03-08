Search

Primary pupils in Queen’s Park hit the high notes with classical chart topper Joanna Forest

PUBLISHED: 11:18 15 March 2019

Soprano Joanna Forest with pupils from Wilberforce Primary School

Soprano Joanna Forest with pupils from Wilberforce Primary School

Archant

Queen’s Park primary pupils hit the high notes with a visit from a chart-topping classical soprano.

Joanna Forest visited Wilberforce Primary School on March 7 and sang songs from her new concept album The Rhythm of Life.

During the workshop, organised by nearby arts charity Creative Futures, the pupils learnt songs from the album including ‘I’d Like to Teach the World to sing’, ‘Food Glorious Food’ and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite’.

They also discovered the importance of rhythm and how to sing in time with the music.

Ms Forest, who reached No 1 in the classical album charts with her debut album Stars are Rising, said: “It’s brilliant to have had the opportunity to share my love of music with the children from these schools; music has such a positive impact on social and mental wellbeing and it was brilliant seeing the children engaged and excited by classical music.

“They were exploring rhythms, movements and expressing themselves through the music, which the majority of them hadn’t been exposed to before.”

Claire Macfie, headteacher, said: “Music is an important part of our curriculum and there is no better way of bringing music alive for our pupils than by giving them the chance to work with professional musicians.

“We were delighted to welcome Joanna to Wilberforce Primary.

“Our pupils were enthralled by her workshop and were singing the songs all day!”

