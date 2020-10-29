Review: White Horse gastro pub opens in Wembley Park

The White Horse pub in Wembley Park. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

In the heart of Wembley Park opposite the SSE Arena a brand new gastro pub has opened.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dry-aged rib steak with triple cooked chips at the White Horse, Wembley Park. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Dry-aged rib steak with triple cooked chips at the White Horse, Wembley Park. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Situated on Wembley Park Boulevard with Wembley Stadium as its backdrop The White Horse is the only traditional pub in the vicinity.

The pub, which opened on October 2, takes its name from the first ever FA Cup Final match to be played in the stadium in 1923, often referred to as the White Horse Final.

Mounted policemen, including one on a light-coloured horse, had to be brought in to clear the vast crowds and allow the final to take place.

The pub, set out on two levels, was “new normal” busy when the Brent & Kilburn Times visited on Wednesday. No vast crowds, yet.

Aerated vanilla and ginger cheesecake at the White Horse, Wembley Park. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Aerated vanilla and ginger cheesecake at the White Horse, Wembley Park. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Definitely Covid ready, we scanned a QR code and registered our details as required by the NHS Test & Trace initiative and had an option to sanitise our hands at one of the stations.

The pub itself, which is owned by Fuller’s Brewery, has a relaxed atmosphere. A high ceiling covers a central bar with multiple beers, ales, spirits and cocktails available.

One tabled area could be someone’s front room complete with bookcase, plants and some upholstered seating.

You may also want to watch:

We settled down into a booth and began salivating over the menu.

My pan roasted scallops with chorizo and peas was a perfect size given the main courses following it.

My son opted for a bar snack of crispy king prawns and squid. The saffron aioli accompanying it had warm kick.

There was plenty to choose from the hearty favourites on the main course menu: Fish and chips, beef or cheese burger, roasted chicken breast, roasted squash.

My teenager was torn between the crispy Gressingham duck with Asian salad but plumped for the succulent Owton’s dry-aged rib eye steak which he said was “decent”.

I chose the perfectly-flaky oven roasted cod with a mango salsa which deliciously subtle with a nice crunch from roasted cauliflower.

We couldn’t leave without trying a pudding. My son recommends the seasonal fruit-loaded crumble and custard and I say make the tough choice between the sticky toffee pudding and the aerated vanilla and chewy spiced ginger cheesecake.

The service is so friendly, pop in and experience it yourself.

Open Monday to Sunday 10am-10pm.