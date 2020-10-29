Kensal Rise pub dishing out free kids meals during half term

Whippet Inn manager Dave O'Callagham with chef Lucasz Kielbasinski Archant

Staff members at a Kensal Rise pub have been dishing out meals to kids during half term.

The Whippet Inn, in Chamberlayne Road, is providing take-away meals to youngsters between 12 and 1pm daily.

Duty manager James Hill said: “I believe the incentive is to give something back to the community. We pride ourselves on being part of the community.”

The pub has been serving parents with children food off its menu including pasta “with a lovely sauce”, fruit and a juice which “sell out fast”.

“We always like to do stuff like this. During lockdown it was helping out NHS staff, afterwards we opened as a kind of deli.”

The pub is supporting footballer Marcus Rashford’s ‘Free school meals campaign” to reduce the impact of food poverty on children. The government voted against providing free meals during the half-term break,

James added: “We are not politically motivated. It’s a hard time for everyone so we’re trying to contribute where we can.”

