Search

Advanced search

Kensal Rise pub dishing out free kids meals during half term

PUBLISHED: 11:33 29 October 2020

Whippet Inn manager Dave O'Callagham with chef Lucasz Kielbasinski

Whippet Inn manager Dave O'Callagham with chef Lucasz Kielbasinski

Archant

Staff members at a Kensal Rise pub have been dishing out meals to kids during half term.

The Whippet Inn Kensal Rise is giving out free food to children during half term.The Whippet Inn Kensal Rise is giving out free food to children during half term.

The Whippet Inn, in Chamberlayne Road, is providing take-away meals to youngsters between 12 and 1pm daily.

Duty manager James Hill said: “I believe the incentive is to give something back to the community. We pride ourselves on being part of the community.”

The pub has been serving parents with children food off its menu including pasta “with a lovely sauce”, fruit and a juice which “sell out fast”.

“We always like to do stuff like this. During lockdown it was helping out NHS staff, afterwards we opened as a kind of deli.”

The pub is supporting footballer Marcus Rashford’s ‘Free school meals campaign” to reduce the impact of food poverty on children. The government voted against providing free meals during the half-term break,

James added: “We are not politically motivated. It’s a hard time for everyone so we’re trying to contribute where we can.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wealdstone boss Brennan is ruling out loan signings due to added Covid-19 test costs

Wealdstone midfielder Kundai Benyu in action against Hayes (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Kensal Rise pub dishing out free kids meals during half term

Whippet Inn manager Dave O'Callagham with chef Lucasz Kielbasinski

Shop Local: Beauty and hair salons in Harlesden continue to struggle through Covid pandemic

Johnny Paraskevas, owner of Paraksevas Haircutters in Park Parade with customer Alison Lee. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Hendon seal well-deserved victory over Farnborough

Joe White watches on as his effort beats the stranded Fanborough keeper (Pic: DBeechPhotography)

Wealdstone boss Brennan ‘proud’ of players after third consecutive win

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)