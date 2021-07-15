Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Brent

Published: 1:52 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM July 15, 2021

People across London can now access a number of walk-in centres to get their first or second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Many pharmacies in London have become vaccine centres, along with other sites.

No ID, GP registration or proof of address is required to get jabbed at drop-in centres or pharmacies.

Here is a list of sites in Brent, according to NHS England.

Wembley Vaccination Centre

Olympic Office Centre, 8 Fulton Rd, Wembley, London, HA9 0NU

You may also want to watch:

Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Every day, 9am – 7pm

Granville Community Centre

140 Carlton Vale, Kilburn, London, NW6 5HE

AstraZeneca

Thursday 22nd July and Thursday 29th July, 11am – 2pm

All Souls Parish Church

Station Road, Harlesden, NW10 4UJ

Pfizer

Friday 16th July and Friday 23rd July 10am – 4pm

Optipharm Pharmacy

29 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

AstraZeneca

Every week: Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri 9am – 5.30pm

Weds 9am – 1pm

Lewinson Centre

167 High Road, London, NW10 2SG

TBC

Every Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Willesden Centre for Health and Care

Robson Ave, London, NW10 3RY

Pfizer

Thursday 15th July 10am – 3pm

Swaminarayan School

260 Brentfield Road, London, NW10 8HE

Pfizer and AstraZeneca (check times)

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in July

Tuesdays: Pfizer 12pm – 4pm and 5.30pm – 7.30pm; AstraZeneca 4.30pm – 5.30pm

Thursdays: Pfizer 9am – 5pm

Saturdays: Pfizer and AstraZeneca 9.30am – 1pm

Central Middlesex Hospital

Park Royal Medical Practice, Health and Wellbeing Hub Primary Care Centre, Acton Lane, London, NW10 7NS

Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Thursday 15th July 2pm – 7.30pm

Saturday 17th July 9am – 7.30pm

Tuesday 20th July 2pm – 7.30pm

Thursday 22nd July 2.30pm – 7.30pm

Saturday 24th July 9am – 7.30pm

Wembley Centre for Health and Care

116 Chaplin Road, HA0 4UZ

AstraZeneca

Wednesday 21st July 10am – 1.30pm

Brent Central Mosque

41 Station Parade, London, NW2 4NX

Pfizer

Friday 16th July 10.30am – 1.30pm

Saturday 17th July 11am – 2pm

Monday 19th July 6.30pm – 8pm

Friday 23rd July 10.30am – 1.30pm

Saturday 24th July 11am – 2pm

Covid vaccine bus

Thursday 15th July 11am – 7pm: Greencore – Park Royal, Unit B, Willen Field Road, Park Royal NW10 7AQ

Friday 16th July 10am – 6pm: Tesco Brent Park, Great Central Way, Neasden, NW10 0TL

Saturday 17th July 10am – 6pm: Harlesden, Outside Harlesden Methodist Church, High Street, Harlesden NW10 4NE

To find out more about vaccine centres and pharmacies, go to https://www.nwlondonccg.nhs.uk/coronavirus/vaccine-centres