Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Brent

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 1:52 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 5:12 PM July 15, 2021
A nurse prepares a coronavirus vaccine 

A nurse prepares a coronavirus vaccine - Credit: PA

People across London can now access a number of walk-in centres to get their first or second dose of coronavirus vaccine. 

Many pharmacies in London have become vaccine centres, along with other sites. 

No ID, GP registration or proof of address is required to get jabbed at drop-in centres or pharmacies.  

Here is a list of sites in Brent, according to NHS England.

Wembley Vaccination Centre 

Olympic Office Centre, 8 Fulton Rd, Wembley, London, HA9 0NU 

You may also want to watch:

Pfizer and AstraZeneca 

Every day, 9am – 7pm 

Granville Community Centre 

140 Carlton Vale, Kilburn, London, NW6 5HE 

AstraZeneca 

Thursday 22nd July and Thursday 29th July, 11am – 2pm 

All Souls Parish Church 

Station Road, Harlesden, NW10 4UJ 

Pfizer 

Friday 16th July and Friday 23rd July 10am – 4pm 

Optipharm Pharmacy 

29 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB 

AstraZeneca 

Every week: Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri 9am – 5.30pm 

Weds 9am – 1pm 

Lewinson Centre 

167 High Road, London, NW10 2SG 

TBC 

Every Saturday, 10am – 4pm 

Willesden Centre for Health and Care 

Robson Ave, London, NW10 3RY 

Pfizer 

Thursday 15th July 10am – 3pm 

Swaminarayan School 

260 Brentfield Road, London, NW10 8HE 

Pfizer and AstraZeneca (check times) 

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in July 

Tuesdays: Pfizer 12pm – 4pm and 5.30pm – 7.30pm; AstraZeneca 4.30pm – 5.30pm  

Thursdays: Pfizer 9am – 5pm 

Saturdays: Pfizer and AstraZeneca 9.30am – 1pm 

Central Middlesex Hospital 

Park Royal Medical Practice, Health and Wellbeing Hub Primary Care Centre, Acton Lane, London, NW10 7NS 

Pfizer and AstraZeneca 

Thursday 15th July 2pm – 7.30pm 

Saturday 17th July 9am – 7.30pm 

Tuesday 20th July 2pm – 7.30pm 

Thursday 22nd July 2.30pm – 7.30pm 

Saturday 24th July 9am – 7.30pm 

Wembley Centre for Health and Care 

116 Chaplin Road, HA0 4UZ 

AstraZeneca 

Wednesday 21st July 10am – 1.30pm 

Brent Central Mosque 

41 Station Parade, London, NW2 4NX 

Pfizer 

Friday 16th July 10.30am – 1.30pm 

Saturday 17th July 11am – 2pm 

Monday 19th July 6.30pm – 8pm 

Friday 23rd July 10.30am – 1.30pm 

Saturday 24th July 11am – 2pm 

Covid vaccine bus 

Thursday 15th July 11am – 7pm: Greencore – Park Royal, Unit B, Willen Field Road, Park Royal NW10 7AQ 

Friday 16th July 10am – 6pm: Tesco Brent Park, Great Central Way, Neasden, NW10 0TL 

Saturday 17th July 10am – 6pm: Harlesden, Outside Harlesden Methodist Church, High Street, Harlesden NW10 4NE 

To find out more about vaccine centres and pharmacies, go to https://www.nwlondonccg.nhs.uk/coronavirus/vaccine-centres

