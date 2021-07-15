Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Brent
People across London can now access a number of walk-in centres to get their first or second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Many pharmacies in London have become vaccine centres, along with other sites.
No ID, GP registration or proof of address is required to get jabbed at drop-in centres or pharmacies.
Here is a list of sites in Brent, according to NHS England.
Wembley Vaccination Centre
Olympic Office Centre, 8 Fulton Rd, Wembley, London, HA9 0NU
Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Every day, 9am – 7pm
Granville Community Centre
140 Carlton Vale, Kilburn, London, NW6 5HE
AstraZeneca
Thursday 22nd July and Thursday 29th July, 11am – 2pm
All Souls Parish Church
Station Road, Harlesden, NW10 4UJ
Pfizer
Friday 16th July and Friday 23rd July 10am – 4pm
Optipharm Pharmacy
29 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB
AstraZeneca
Every week: Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri 9am – 5.30pm
Weds 9am – 1pm
Lewinson Centre
167 High Road, London, NW10 2SG
TBC
Every Saturday, 10am – 4pm
Willesden Centre for Health and Care
Robson Ave, London, NW10 3RY
Pfizer
Thursday 15th July 10am – 3pm
Swaminarayan School
260 Brentfield Road, London, NW10 8HE
Pfizer and AstraZeneca (check times)
Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in July
Tuesdays: Pfizer 12pm – 4pm and 5.30pm – 7.30pm; AstraZeneca 4.30pm – 5.30pm
Thursdays: Pfizer 9am – 5pm
Saturdays: Pfizer and AstraZeneca 9.30am – 1pm
Central Middlesex Hospital
Park Royal Medical Practice, Health and Wellbeing Hub Primary Care Centre, Acton Lane, London, NW10 7NS
Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Thursday 15th July 2pm – 7.30pm
Saturday 17th July 9am – 7.30pm
Tuesday 20th July 2pm – 7.30pm
Thursday 22nd July 2.30pm – 7.30pm
Saturday 24th July 9am – 7.30pm
Wembley Centre for Health and Care
116 Chaplin Road, HA0 4UZ
AstraZeneca
Wednesday 21st July 10am – 1.30pm
Brent Central Mosque
41 Station Parade, London, NW2 4NX
Pfizer
Friday 16th July 10.30am – 1.30pm
Saturday 17th July 11am – 2pm
Monday 19th July 6.30pm – 8pm
Friday 23rd July 10.30am – 1.30pm
Saturday 24th July 11am – 2pm
Covid vaccine bus
Thursday 15th July 11am – 7pm: Greencore – Park Royal, Unit B, Willen Field Road, Park Royal NW10 7AQ
Friday 16th July 10am – 6pm: Tesco Brent Park, Great Central Way, Neasden, NW10 0TL
Saturday 17th July 10am – 6pm: Harlesden, Outside Harlesden Methodist Church, High Street, Harlesden NW10 4NE
To find out more about vaccine centres and pharmacies, go to https://www.nwlondonccg.nhs.uk/coronavirus/vaccine-centres