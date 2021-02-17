News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
House fire causes traffic gridlock back to Park Royal

Franki Berry

Published: 6:25 PM February 17, 2021   
Western Avenue fire

Firefighters at the scene on Western Avenue this morning. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

A fire saw traffic congestion in Park Royal and Harlesden on Wednesday morning (February 17), according to an eyewitness.

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters from Park Royal, Wembley and Acton were called to a house fire on Western Avenue at 8am. 

The roof of a mid-terrace house was destroyed by the flames, with most of the first floor, half of the ground floor and part of the loft conversion of a neighbouring property also suffering damage.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

An eyewitness said the A40 was gridlocked for a few hours back to the Park Royal area.

London Fire Brigade, which took 13 calls about the incident, had the fire under control by 10am.

Station Cmdr Lucy Macleod-Cook, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire, which was located in the loft space of a house, under control.

"Crews are expected to remain on scene for a number of hours damping down."

Western Avenue fire

The fire caused gridlock back to Park Royal, according to an eye witness. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

Western Avenue fire

The roof of a house was destroyed on Western Avenue. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

Western Avenue fire

More than 60 firefighters attended the blaze. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

Western Avenue fire

There was a fire on Western Avenue. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

Western Avenue fire

Fire engines from Wembley and Park Royal attended the blaze. - Credit: David Nathan/999London


