Westbound carriageway on A406 North Circular to remain closed ‘for some time’ after burst water pipe flooding

PUBLISHED: 10:21 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 09 July 2020

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

The westbound carriageway of the A406 North Circular is to remain closed “for some time” to allow road repairs following a burst water pipe.

London Fire Brigade were called at 3.35pm on July 6 to free eight motorists trapped inside their cars after both carriageways flooded.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “Our engineers have begun work to repair a 24-inch diameter pipe on the North Circular following a burst on Monday.

“The eastbound carriageway has now been reopened but the westbound carriageway is likely to remain shut for some time as we carry out repairs.

“This is a complicated job due to the damage to the road surface, while the pipe itself is positioned close to other utilities.”

They added: “We’re sorry to anyone who was left with no water or low pressure, as well as drivers whose journeys were delayed or who’ll need to take a different route as a result of our work.

“We were quickly on the scene and managed restore supplies to all customers on Monday night and are now working closely with Transport for London, to get things back to normal as soon as possible.”

