Search

Advanced search

Wembley youth project fundraising for a new minibus to run trips for vulnerable young people

PUBLISHED: 17:17 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 03 September 2020

Ansar Youth Project is fundraising for a new minibus

Ansar Youth Project is fundraising for a new minibus

Archant

A youth club in Wembley is hoping to raise £15,000 to buy a minibus to carry out its work helping the community.

The Ansar Youth Project, in London Road, engages vulnerable young people aged 11 to 17 and has so far raised £2.680 towards its target.

During the pandemic the charity provided some 150 people with food parcels and 1,400 meals a week but now are struggling to get the food and supplies to all those who need it due to lack of transport options.

A minibus is also critical for its youth programmes to take young people out on day trips.

It would also allow youths with physical disabilities to attend their centre and run weekly trips for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds or daily during the holidays.

One young man, Jamal, said the charity has helped him with anger issues, Abandoned by his mother when he was three months old, he went into care, but several house moves and he lost trust in the system.

While in one foster care home he was left with bruisers by the person supposed to care for him.

You may also want to watch:

He has since found happiness with a foster caring guardians, who he calls ‘mum and dad’,

They have told him he can continue to live with them when he reaches 18, the age when most young people in care move to independent living.

Most of the members at Ansar Youth Project come from very low income households, are in care or being bullied. Some suffer from mental health issues, come from abusive homes, are refugees or have special needs.

During the covid pandemic they were supporting many homes where families were living in isolation and unable to access food or medical supplies due to their low incomes.

Muddasir Dyer, operations manager, said: “Supplying food isn’t our normal priority but during lockdown all the staff got stuck in and young people came to help us in helping the wider community.

“We run youth services in Brent and a minibus would be helpful. We support roughly 400 young people so we could take groups on weekly trips after lockdown has eased.

“The young people we work with are severely disadvantaged and it would allow us to take them places such Thorpe Park, Alton Towers or the cinema.”

To donate go to: gofundme.com/f/van-for-food-deliveries-to-the-most-vulnerable

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Brent 2019

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Alperton man finds Mexican black kingsnake while moving his dog’s bed

Jiten Mardania found a baby Mexican Black Kingsnake under his Labrador Rio's bed

Kilburn photographer wins BJP Portrait of Britain Award with powerful shot of Black Lives Matter protest

Award winning Kilburn photographer Brunel Johnson

‘Don’t let residents pay price for virus’ Brent Council tells government

A mocked-up invoice for money Brent Council is calling on the government to pay for services during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Brent 2019

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Alperton man finds Mexican black kingsnake while moving his dog’s bed

Jiten Mardania found a baby Mexican Black Kingsnake under his Labrador Rio's bed

Kilburn photographer wins BJP Portrait of Britain Award with powerful shot of Black Lives Matter protest

Award winning Kilburn photographer Brunel Johnson

‘Don’t let residents pay price for virus’ Brent Council tells government

A mocked-up invoice for money Brent Council is calling on the government to pay for services during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wembley youth project fundraising for a new minibus to run trips for vulnerable young people

Ansar Youth Project is fundraising for a new minibus

Editor’s comment: Cannot give our councils a choice of ‘cuts or bust’

North London front pages, dated September 3, 2020. Picture: Archant

Film review La Haine (15)

La Haine

Willesden Jewish Cemetery opens to the public with trails to explore and free events

Willesden Jewish Cemetery now a place to explore or relax. Picture: Michael Eleftheriades

New owner for newspaper group

From the Thames Barrier to Wembley Arena. (Picture: PA Images)