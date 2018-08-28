Award winning Brent volunteer to speak at a workshop for emerging writers in Wembley

Iman Hamid collecting her Pride of Brent Award from Brent mayor Cllr Arshad Mahmood. Picture: Brent Council Archant

An award winning volunteer is to be a guest speaker at a workshop for emerging writers taking place in Wembley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Iman Hamid is a guest speaker at the Ms Rose Blossom Fly Girls Wellness Workshop taking place tomorrow (Feb 2) at SEIDS Hub, Empire Way from 10am to 1pm.

Ms Hamid was awarded Pride of Brent Winner 2018 for her voluntary services to Willesden Law Centre.

She recently completed and published her debut book of poetry “Tears and Tea” after completing a creative writing workshop with Ms Rose Blossom project.

Topics covered during the three-hour workshop include creative writing tips & techniques, talking or writing for enjoyment and therapy and writing for empowerment.

The event is free to under 25s,

For more information email: mail@msroseblossom.org or click here