Wembley worker offers tip to apprentices as he lands full time paid job

A Wembley man is offering advice to future apprentices after successfully landing a salaried job with a local housing association.

Jonathan Bussette quit his job working for an electricity and gas supplier to start an apprenticeship at Network Homes in September 2018.

THe 33-year-old now has a fulltime job as voids and lettings administrator at the Fulton Road based housing association organising viewings for property managers.

He said exciting parts of his apprenticeship included attending problem-solving sessions with the police and going to court for eviction cases. He also visited tenants when they had disputes with their neighbours.

He said: "My apprenticeship has helped me learn about all the different aspects about working in housing along with the skills needed to provide excellent customer service. It also built up my personal confidence so that I really enjoy speaking to different people every day, something which I continue to do in my new role.

"My advice to the new apprentices is work really hard, develop a positive attitude and you will go far."