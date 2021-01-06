Wembley tutor publishes study guides to help pupils in lockdown

Published: 4:54 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM January 6, 2021

A Wembley-based tutor has started a new line of informative study guides targeted at young people studying English literature.

In March, Evelyn Samuel of Evelyn’s Tuition School decided to write a series of study guides using the title theme ...Made Super Super Easy - for example, Shakespeare’s Macbeth Made Super Super Easy.

"I found that students needed more explanations on the text,” she said. “Because other study guides are not in detail. I thought I should give them more insight into language devices and things like that."

READ MORE: Council launches #KeepBrentWorking campaign to support people facing job losses

When the pandemic struck, Evelyn’s Tuition School was forced to close and that’s when Evelyn put pen to paper.

“I just sat in my holiday home and wrote books,” she said. “But all the students bought the books and they worked with them at home.”

You may also want to watch:

Her study guides focus on classic syllabus texts like JB Priestley's An Inspector Calls, Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and classic Shakespeare plays such as Macbeth or Romeo and Juliet.

Future editions available this year will help students get to grips with Shakespeare’s The Tempest and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Evelyn said Shakespeare is “a bone of contention” among students "where most children have a problem".

This comes as the third national lockdown is enforced and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced teachers' grades will replace A-levels and GCSEs results in England this year.

Evelyn has a fondness for English literature because, she said, “it gives children so many opportunities in life, it broadens their horizons and it creates job opportunities": "You wouldn’t believe how many openings there are for children who study literature and get a good grade.

“Literature is so important for communication and for speech and for understanding love for reading.

“I know it’s sidelined and people think that language is important, but a good grasp of literature will enable a child to go forward in life and create opportunities for themselves.”

When asked why she got into tutoring, Evelyn said: “I’ve always been interested in English literature.

“It has worked so well for me because I was able to run the school without any hassle, as opposed to teaching in school for long hours – and it has really benefited me.”

For more information visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/Evelyn-Samuel/e/B0887YZLT6/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0