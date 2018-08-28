Troubadour Wembley Theatre signs up War Horse for autumn 2019 with no word on opening launch

There’s no fixed date for the opening of Brent’s newest theatre, but War Horse is definitely booked for a run in Wembley Park from October.

The Troubadour Wembley Theatre, the first in the borough for 39 years, was meant to open in the autumn, but Boxpark and work on theatre programming meant a delay.

It’s in the historic former Fountain Studios, best known for hosting TV shows such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Pop Idol.

It also has a separate restaurant which will be able to stage live entertainment and music events, and people can socialise in the large foyer and bar area throughout the day.

There are plans to follow the community actions of Brent’s first main theatre, Kilburn’s Kiln, where outreach projects are central to its programming and young people get free membership. Troubadour Wembley said it would make its own announcements in “due course”.

James Saunders, COO of Quintain, Wembley Park’s regeneration giant, said: “We’re thrilled about the the Troubadour Theatre opening, as it adds to the growing cultural offering of the area, that already boasts Wembley Stadium, SSE Arena and Boxpark Wembley.”

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader, said: “As we gear up to become the London Borough of Culture in 2020, we hope productions like War Horse will pull in audiences from across the capital, and that more and more people will recognise Brent as a cultural destination.”