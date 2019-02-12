Wembley fitness trainer running London Marathon for children’s mental health charity

He offers a free running club in Wembley Park but now Rey Smart is lacing up to run the London marathon in support of vulnerable children.

The 42-year-old fitness trainer, who leads Run Wembley Wednesday, will pound the pavements on April 28 for the Brent Centre For Young People.

It’s the second time Rey is running 26 miles for the mental health charity in Winchester Avenue, Brondesbury Park, which specialises in suicide prevention, self harm, eating disorders and other conditions affecting young people.

It will be his sixth marathon. The first was in London in 2017 which has now competed twice and also marathons in Barbados, Valenica, Paris and Nice.

He said: “I am running for the Brent Centre for Young People because its important work saves lives of young people and helps them to bring positive changes to their lives.

“Its work helps young people to hopefully become mentally healthy and happy adults.”

Run Wembley Wednesday meets at 7pm at ASICS in the London Designer Outlet except on match days.

To sponsor Rey go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RunSmart