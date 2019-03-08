Search


Wembley tower block fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze on 14th floor

PUBLISHED: 08:28 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 17 May 2019

Emergency services are at the scene

Emergency services are at the scene

Archant

Sixty firefighters are tackling a blaze on the 14th floor of a tower block in Wembley.

Crews were called to Hatton Road just after 7am after reports of a fire in one of the flats.

Firefighters from Wembley, Park Royal, Northolt, Acton, Ealing, Willesden and North Kensington are at the scene.

The cause is not yet known.

This page is being updated.

