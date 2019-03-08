Breaking
Wembley tower block fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze on 14th floor
PUBLISHED: 08:28 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 17 May 2019
Sixty firefighters are tackling a blaze on the 14th floor of a tower block in Wembley.
Crews were called to Hatton Road just after 7am after reports of a fire in one of the flats.
Firefighters from Wembley, Park Royal, Northolt, Acton, Ealing, Willesden and North Kensington are at the scene.
The cause is not yet known.
