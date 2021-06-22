Wembley set to welcome 60,000 for Euro 2020 semi-final and final

Published: 3:23 PM June 22, 2021

England's Reece James (left) has a shot at goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Wembley Stadium is set to welcome around 60,000 fans for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, the government has announced.

Following reports last week that UEFA might consider an alternative venue for the games on July 6,7 and 11, because of the UK’s Covid restrictions, the tournament is now expected to go ahead as planned.

It was announced on Tuesday (June 22) that the final three games will see the largest crowds in the country for 15 months. Under the revised plan, Wembley will be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity.

Spectators must show a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination two weeks before the fixture to gain entry.

Fans can show their proof of vaccination via the NHS app or from a print-out, or alternatively show proof of a negative lateral flow test.

While there has been no announcement on the outcome of talks between the government, the Football Association and UEFA over a workaround solution for quarantine restrictions which would see up to 2,500 VIPs attend the final, this makes a deal even more likely.

“We are thrilled that more fans will now be able to walk through the Wembley turnstiles and enjoy the finals of Euro 2020,” said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

“As we continue to make progress on our roadmap out of lockdown, keeping the public safe remains our top priority.

“We have worked extremely closely with UEFA and the FA to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live.

“The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic.”

UEFA had stressed on Tuesday there were no plans to take the semi-finals or final away from Wembley, despite the stumbling block of quarantine-free travel, and president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the news of increased capacity.

“It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of Euro 2020 at Wembley,” he said.

“The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

“This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road.

“I am grateful to the prime minister and the UK government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us, to make the tournament final stages a great success in Wembley.”

