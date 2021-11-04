Wembley & Sudbury Royal British Legion chief Geraldine Cook with author Shrabani Basu at the start of the poppy appeal - Credit: Geraldine Cook

A Wembley Royal British Legion branch has launched its poppy appeal on what is the 100th anniversary of the armed forces charity.

Gurkhas will be at the Asda superstore in Forty Lane every Saturday until Remembrance Sunday on November 14 when they will lead the march into Barham Park for the annual Borough Act of Remembrance.

Geraldine Cook, vice-president of the Wembley & Sudbury Royal British Legion, said : "2021 marks the 100th Centenary of the Royal British Legion when people wanted to support those who had returned from WW2 and their families to get back on their feet and ensure that their service and sacrifice would never be forgotten, and indeed to support the families of those who had made the final sacrifice."

Shrabani Basu, ambassador for RAF Hendon and chair of the Princess Noor Foundation Memorial Trust, was the first to buy a 100th anniversary commemorative badge from the Wembley branch on November 1.



