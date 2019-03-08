Search

Wembley musical theatre student reaches final of West End Calling

PUBLISHED: 14:56 08 May 2019

Kyle Birch is to sing his heart out this weekend having reached the final of a national theatre musical competition.

The 21-year-old, who lives in St John's Road, Wembley, has made it through a tough audition process and hopes to win the West End Calling challenge this Sunday.

His successful first audition in October saw him selected to go through to the heats and then semi-finals.

He has beaten hundreds of hopefuls to perform Who I'd Be from Shrek the Musical in front of an audience made up of industry professionals, agents, casting directors and the public at Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest theatre, The Other Palace, in Palace Street.

The former Claremont High School pupil got the musical bug following a school trip to see Wicked when he was 14.

Now a second year student studying musical theatre at London College Music, he said: "I'm quite excited, I've never performed on a West End stage before. It's daunting but very exciting at the same time."

He added "It's an amazing opportunity to perform in such a big venue. It is a great experience and allows you to perform alongside talented people.

"I like the professional feedback that I have received from the judges at each round as it allows me to grow as a performer."

