Published: 1:00 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM July 13, 2021

England fans outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, - Credit: PA

A young Wembley Stadium worker said the "chaos" of the Euro 2020 finals was "terrifying" after staff were shut in information booths while people ran riot inside.

The young woman, who asked not to be named, blames UEFA for a day of terror that saw people storm the stadium and violence break out before the England game against Italy started.

She said the stalls were filled with people without tickets and that fans were not segregated so "it was bound to kick off".

"I felt terrified," she said. "People rushed through the barriers, breaking doors and smashing windows. It was all kicking off and police were nowhere to be found.

"It wasn't a small number of people, there was a whole load of them running around in different directions."

You may also want to watch:

The woman, who is employed by Wembley Stadium, has worked all matches during the UEFA Euro 2020 championships.

She arrived early for her 2.30pm shift on Sunday (July 11) at the stadium where more than 65,000 fans were in possession of tickets for the England match against Italy.

England fans climb aboard a bus outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

"When I got there, there was already a crowd, everyone was outside, there wasn't much police presence. It all started kicking off [with flares]," she said.

"When everybody rushed in, that's when it started getting unsafe. No one was being checked and they overpowered security.

"We were locked into the information booth, then the manager called us back to the main staff room and wouldn't let us out until it was safe to do so – they weren't putting us at risk."

She said staff tried to close the door, and call the police but then mobs would try and break it down again.

"Staff held the door to stop people coming in – God knows how they did it – people in suits, all sorts were helping.

"We could hear people screaming because they were getting trampled on.

"Members of security were stamped on, they were from agencies and people were falling on top of them, it was disgusting to see. It was utter chaos, it was horrendous.

"I know if it was (Notting Hill) carnival they'd have brought in extra officers, I don't know why they didn't bring in more police officers. UEFA was doing it on the cheap.

"It wasn't Wembley Stadium's fault, it was UEFA, they didn't pay enough money for security to ensure an easy flow of people."

Scotland Yard said officers worked quickly with Stadium officials to respond to outbreaks of antisocial behaviour adding: "We have launched a post-event investigation and will actively pursue and investigate offenders and criminal offences."

UEFA has been contacted.